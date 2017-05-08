'He gave me kill order' - Gardai close in on Daniel Kinahan after he's named in murder plot

Gardai are closing in on drugs boss Daniel Kinahan after receiving information on his direct involvement in a murder plot against a member of the Hutch gang. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/crime/he-gave-me-kill-order-garda-close-in-on-daniel-kinahan-after-hes-named-in-murder-plot-35690613.html Gardai are closing in on drugs boss Daniel Kinahan after receiving information on his direct involvement in a murder plot against a member of the Hutch gang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.