Government's rural TDs invisible as m...

Government's rural TDs invisible as much of State 'is relegated...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sinn Fein Newsroom

Sinn FA©in TD and spokesperson for Rural Affairs Peadar TA3ibA n has said today that rural TDs in Government have become completely invisible since being elected on the issue of the decline of rural Ireland which has rapidly accelerated under the watch of this Government, primarily as a result of government policy. "Rural Ireland is in crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sinn Fein Newsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,285 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC