Gordon Bennett Irish Classic Car Run welcomes the cream of classic cars to roads of Laois

Friday May 26 Read more: Leinster Express

The cream of classic cars will grace the roads of four Leinster counties when the Irish Gordon Bennett Classic Car Run takes place over the June Bank Holiday weekend. This event commenced in 2003 the centenary of the original Gordon Bennett Cup Race held in 1903 and has gone from strength to strength over the past 14 years.

