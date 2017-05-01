Global tech company to bring jobs to ...

Global tech company to bring jobs to Tralee Technology, news for Ireland, FDI,Technology,

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Business World

A Global supplier of advanced hybrid and electric vehicle technologies, BorgWarner, last week further extended its production capabilities in Tralee with a major investment. At an event with the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O'Connor TD, the CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan, Sen Kelly, MEP, and the mayor of Tralee, Terry O'Brien, the company announced a 10 million investment in capital equipment and a 1.5 million investment in facility renovations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,046 • Total comments across all topics: 280,743,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC