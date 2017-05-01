Global tech company to bring jobs to Tralee Technology, news for Ireland, FDI,Technology,
A Global supplier of advanced hybrid and electric vehicle technologies, BorgWarner, last week further extended its production capabilities in Tralee with a major investment. At an event with the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O'Connor TD, the CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan, Sen Kelly, MEP, and the mayor of Tralee, Terry O'Brien, the company announced a 10 million investment in capital equipment and a 1.5 million investment in facility renovations.
