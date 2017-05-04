Gerry Adams welcomes news that human remains found in search for Disappeared man Seamus Ruddy
Mr Adams said: "I want to welcome the recovery by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains of what appears to be the remains of Seamus Ruddy in northern France. "I want to commend the commission and all of those involved in today's discovery.
