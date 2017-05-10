Garrihy's hubby returns to Clare afte...

Garrihy's hubby returns to Clare after summit success

Aoibhin Garrihy's husband John Burke will be welcomed home to Irish soil and greeted with a hero's welcome in Shannon airport after becoming the first Clare man to summit Mount Everest. The 38-year-old hotelier, who wed the Dancing With the Stars finalist in a lavish beachside ceremony near his hometown in September, reached Everest's summit at 9:45am local time on Tuesday, and completed his descent on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

