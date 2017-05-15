Garda appeal for information following death of woman in Kilkenny

Gardai in Kilkenny investigating the death of a woman in Freshford on Sunday are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to this investigation to contact them at Kilkenny Garda Station 056-7775000 or any Garda Station, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800666111. Gardai are particularly appealing to anybody who visited the local Costcutter shop, or who may have been in the Bridge Street area of Freshford village, between the hours of 8am and 1pm on Sunday and who may have heard or noticed anything out of the ordinary to contact them.

