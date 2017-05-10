From Mikey Sheehy to Effin' Eddie - 1...

From Mikey Sheehy to Effin' Eddie - 10 classic GAA moments from TV and radio

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Its hold may have waxed and waned over the years, its luminescence sometimes dimming from white-hot to a cooler red; but it's always, always been there, and always will." The football got underway last weekend with the geographically fluid Connacht first round, which involved New York playing Sligo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,990 • Total comments across all topics: 281,019,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC