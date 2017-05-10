Finance Ireland property arm records total value of 65m in loans

It was announced today that Finance Ireland, Ireland's largest non-bank lender, has provided over 65 million in finance for over 40 different commercial property transactions since it entered the market in early 2016. The company, which recently secured a number of major institutional investors, says it is on target to provide over 100 million in commercial mortgages this year and is currently lending approximately 10m a month.

