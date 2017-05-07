Fianna Fail must not make the same mistake with Bertie, that Labour have with Blair

For the current Labour Leadership, a huge part of their existence is owed to a repudiation of the Blair years with its mix of missed opportunities and misadventures such as the War in Iraq. Fianna Fail and Ireland face another anniversary over the coming weeks as the 6th June marks the 20th anniversary of the 1997 General Election which brought Bertie Ahern to power as the head of a Fianna Fail/Progressive Democrat coalition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slugger O'Toole.