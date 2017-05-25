Exit U2 In revisiting The Joshua Tree...

Exit U2 In revisiting The Joshua Tree, the Dubliners return home

Released March 9, 1987, The Joshua Tree topped U.S. charts, sent "With or Without You" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" to the same spot, and eventually sold at least 10 million copies here and triple that worldwide. The tour comprised 111 shows in three legs over nine months.

