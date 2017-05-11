EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Shares Irish Border Concern

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator has reassured Ireland that the bloc will fight to ensure there is no return to a hard border with Northern Ireland after the U.K. leaves the EU. In this photo taken from video EU chief negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier addresses Ireland's parliament at the Houses of the Oireachtas, in Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, May 11, 2017.

