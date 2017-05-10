Enterprise Ireland and IDA launch joi...

Enterprise Ireland and IDA launch joint Trade and Investment Mission

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Business World

The Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O'Connor begins a two-day Trade and Investment Mission to Dublin, Cork and Galway today. A joint Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland 'Global Sourcing' initiative, the aim of the mission is to create business opportunities for Irish-owned companies with Multinationals based in Ireland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Tue nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,367 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC