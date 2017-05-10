DX Digest: Dave East Brings Heat On Not One, But Two Tracks
There's no shortage of bars in this edition of the DX Digest thanks to contributions from Dave East - one being a surprisingly sick collab with Tory Lanez . Irish wordsmith and new 300 artist Rejiie Snow also lets his voice be heard with a new record while K Camp drops a new visual and Bricc Baby gets Mozzy on a track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|Mon
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC