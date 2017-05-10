DX Digest: Dave East Brings Heat On N...

DX Digest: Dave East Brings Heat On Not One, But Two Tracks

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

There's no shortage of bars in this edition of the DX Digest thanks to contributions from Dave East - one being a surprisingly sick collab with Tory Lanez . Irish wordsmith and new 300 artist Rejiie Snow also lets his voice be heard with a new record while K Camp drops a new visual and Bricc Baby gets Mozzy on a track.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... Mon Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC