Digital revolution gathers speed as T...

Digital revolution gathers speed as Tralee makes most of latest fibre broadband rollout

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

The Co Kerry capital has a new development weapon thanks to Siro, the joint Vodafone/ESB venture. Our technology editor reports from a town with new hope for local businesses as they join a growing band of firms finding success online Vodafone Ireland CEO Anne O'Leary, and Colm 'Gooch' Cooper of AIB who was involved in HQ Tralee funding and is convinced more startups will follow suit as they get online thanks to Siro A recent set of trade figures from the European Commission showed something startling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,587 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC