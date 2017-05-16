Deaths in Laois - May 16, 2017
The death took place on Monday, May 15 of John Challoner of Graigue, Mountmellick and formerly Carnacregg, Moylough, Galway. Retired Teagasc Adviser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|1 hr
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|10 hr
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May 8
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC