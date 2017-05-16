Deaths in Laois - May 16, 2017

Deaths in Laois - May 16, 2017

The death took place on Monday, May 15 of John Challoner of Graigue, Mountmellick and formerly Carnacregg, Moylough, Galway. Retired Teagasc Adviser.

