An international conference which aims to stimulate a conversation on the ever-expanding role of data in modern society has been launched today by the Minister of State for European Affairs, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Dara Murphy. The Data Summit Dublin 2017 will take place from 15th to 16th June 2017 in the Convention Centre and brings together thought-leaders from the data world to discuss wide-ranging social, technical and ethical issues that arise in an increasingly connected and digitised world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.