Data Summit Dublin 2017

Data Summit Dublin 2017

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Business World

An international conference which aims to stimulate a conversation on the ever-expanding role of data in modern society has been launched today by the Minister of State for European Affairs, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Dara Murphy. The Data Summit Dublin 2017 will take place from 15th to 16th June 2017 in the Convention Centre and brings together thought-leaders from the data world to discuss wide-ranging social, technical and ethical issues that arise in an increasingly connected and digitised world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,942 • Total comments across all topics: 281,267,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC