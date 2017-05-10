'Crucifix stolen': how the missing re...

'Crucifix stolen': how the missing relic of saintly priest made front-page news

The front page of the 'Irish Press' on April 6, 1970, was a busy mixture of domestic and foreign news: coverage of the funeral due to take place later that day of Garda Dick Fallon, murdered in the course of a bank raid in Dublin three days previously; intrigue in the Kremlin with rumours about the demise of Soviet premier Kosygin; and the ongoing Troubles in Northern Ireland. In the midst of that collection of stories was a 23-word piece headed "Relic stolen".

