Crews manage to contain gorse fires in Sligo mountains
After working through the night battling gorse fires in Easkey, Sligo Fire Service has confirmed that the fires have been successfully contained. The biggest challenge faced by the fire crews was gaining access to the area of the fires as they were deep in the forestry between Lough Easkey and Lough Talt, a great distance from any road.
