Committee writes to Northern Ireland Secretary over prisoner concerns

Cross-party politicians in the Republic are writing to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland over concerns about prisoners. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article35684519.ece/5205c/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-5bd2ff2c-b0c4-4ab7-9322-b6c38944e4a3_I1.jpg Cross-party politicians in the Republic are writing to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland over concerns about prisoners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.