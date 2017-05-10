Churches unite as priest's beatification is first one held in Ireland

Honoured: Members of the public pay their respects at the remains of Fr John Sullivan after his beatification at St Francis Xavier's Church on Gardiner Street Photo: Damien Eagers It is believed to be the first beatification ever held in Ireland. Fr John Sullivan, known as a "saintly Dublin priest", was conferred with the Blessed title during a special ceremony at St Francis Xavier Church in Gardiner St, Dublin, yesterday.

