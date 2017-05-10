The Prince of Wales paid tribute to fallen police officers as he joined bereaved relatives at the opening of a memorial in Belfast. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/charles-joins-bereaved-relatives-of-police-officers-at-new-belfast-memorial-35699878.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article35699877.ece/4815d/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-ebaee634-85f6-4c16-8ead-4d28dc32321b_I1.jpg The Prince of Wales paid tribute to fallen police officers as he joined bereaved relatives at the opening of a memorial in Belfast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.