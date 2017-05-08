Charles and Camilla tour Seamus Heane...

Charles and Camilla tour Seamus Heaney centre as they begin visit

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall meet Seamus Heaney's wife Marie ahead of a tour of the new centre in Bellaghy Britain's Prince of Wales has arrived in Northern Ireland at the start of a four-day visit to both parts of the island. http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/charles-and-camilla-tour-seamus-heaney-centre-as-they-begin-visit-35696168.html http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article35696167.ece/7e807/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-c71f6461-80a2-4c83-a38c-537845aa188b_I1.jpg Britain's Prince of Wales has arrived in Northern Ireland at the start of a four-day visit to both parts of the island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... 18 hr Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC