Charles and Camilla tour Seamus Heaney centre as they begin visit
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall meet Seamus Heaney's wife Marie ahead of a tour of the new centre in Bellaghy Britain's Prince of Wales has arrived in Northern Ireland at the start of a four-day visit to both parts of the island. http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/charles-and-camilla-tour-seamus-heaney-centre-as-they-begin-visit-35696168.html http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article35696167.ece/7e807/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-c71f6461-80a2-4c83-a38c-537845aa188b_I1.jpg Britain's Prince of Wales has arrived in Northern Ireland at the start of a four-day visit to both parts of the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|18 hr
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC