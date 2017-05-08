CAE Parc Aviation announces 80 new Irish jobs

It was announced yesterday that CAE Parc Aviation, the global aviation recruitment company, has moved to new larger premises and announced the creation of up to 80 new jobs based in their Dublin and Shannon offices over the next three years. With operations in more than 30 countries, CAE Parc Aviation offers innovative recruitment services to some of the world's largest airlines and provides support to their global customer base that is unique in the industry.

