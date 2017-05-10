Blue Raincoat Theatre Company Present...

Blue Raincoat Theatre Company Presents SHACKLETON

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

This June, Ireland's Blue Raincoat Theatre Company will present SHACKLETON, a new play by Jocelyn Clark, at Tron Theatre. SHACKLETON tells the story of an episode on Ernest Shackleton's incredible Antarctic expedition, through movement, video and scaled miniatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) 2 hr nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,568 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC