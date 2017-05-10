Blue Raincoat Theatre Company Presents SHACKLETON
This June, Ireland's Blue Raincoat Theatre Company will present SHACKLETON, a new play by Jocelyn Clark, at Tron Theatre. SHACKLETON tells the story of an episode on Ernest Shackleton's incredible Antarctic expedition, through movement, video and scaled miniatures.
