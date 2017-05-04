Bishop of Laois, Kildare , Kilkenny, ...

Bishop of Laois, Kildare , Kilkenny, Offaly, Carlow and Wicklow warns of 'stark' shortage of priests

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Leinster Express

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty says 'urgent' questions must be addressed such as the ending of masses in some parishes must be considered The ending of weekly masses in small Laois parishes are among the big changes on the way for Catholics in Laois in the wake of a Bishop's warning about the crisis in priest numbers. Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty issued a stark appraisal to Parishioners this weekend in conjunction with Vocations Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,495 • Total comments across all topics: 280,817,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC