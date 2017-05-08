Bernard O'Shea is Laois Person of the Month for April
The Durrow born comedian hardly needs any introduction, familiar to lovers of satire and comedy through such TV shows as Republic of Telly and latterly Bridget & Eamon. He performed in The Montreal Just for Laughs comedy festival in 2005 and has also featured in the Kilkenny Cat Laughs.
