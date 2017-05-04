Bank of Ireland will invest 10m in branch development this year
It was announced today that Bank of Ireland is investing 10million in branch development in 2017 including upgrades to existing branches, new facilities for retail and business customers and innovative technology. Along with other projects, the investment includes a new branch in Cherrywood, South Dublin which is due to open in September.
