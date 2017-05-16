As Catholic influence in Ireland wane...

As Catholic influence in Ireland wanes, some hope abortion will be legalized

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

Demonstrators take part in a protest on Sept. 24, 2016, in Dublin to urge the Irish government to repeal the eighth amendment to the constitution, which enforces strict limitations to a woman's right to an abortion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) 9 hr Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) 18 hr nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,071,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC