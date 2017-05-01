Arts Festival 2017 programme announced

Arts Festival 2017 programme announced

THE WORLD premieres of a new play by Conall Morrison, and a new opera by Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh; a major exhibition by Brazilian artist Ana Maria Pacheco; new theatre productions from Druid; Beach Boys' legend Brian Wilson at the Big Top; and Syrian architect and author Marwa Al-Sabouni - these are just some of the highlights of the 40th Galway International Arts Festival. The GIAF announced details this morning of its largest programme to date to mark its 40th festival, which takes place from July 17 to 30. "This will be our biggest year to date," festival CEO John Crumlish.

