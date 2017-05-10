A heifer bought a decade ago for a 2,000 has been the foundation for a prizewinning herd

Niall Flynn and his grandfather, Paddy Flynn, with Tullyvillage Mathan, exhibited by Willie Flynn, Newbridge, Ballinasloe whch sold for the top price of a 4,550 at the Charolais Society Show and Sale at Tuam Mart on Saturday. An investment of a 2,000 in the purchase of a pedigree Charolais heifer more than a decade ago is continuing to pay strong dividends for a small-scale breeder in the west of Ireland.

