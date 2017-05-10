A heifer bought a decade ago for a 2,...

A heifer bought a decade ago for a 2,000 has been the foundation for a prizewinning herd

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Niall Flynn and his grandfather, Paddy Flynn, with Tullyvillage Mathan, exhibited by Willie Flynn, Newbridge, Ballinasloe whch sold for the top price of a 4,550 at the Charolais Society Show and Sale at Tuam Mart on Saturday. An investment of a 2,000 in the purchase of a pedigree Charolais heifer more than a decade ago is continuing to pay strong dividends for a small-scale breeder in the west of Ireland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,009,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC