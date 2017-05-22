88 Blue Flags handed out although thr...

88 Blue Flags handed out although three Irish beaches lose coveted status

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

An Taisce said it awarded three more than the 2016 season with Portumna in Co Galway and Greencastle Marina in Co Donegal hoisting the international hallmark for the first time. Elsewhere, the South Promenade in Bray, Co WIcklow will fly the Blue Flag for the first time since 2000 after improvements in sewage treatment in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,213,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC