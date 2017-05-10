71% of Irish Workers struggle to find...

71% of Irish Workers struggle to find time to exercise

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Business World

Irish Life Health have today released a report into the health of Ireland's workers which reveals that a majority are overweight and a third have high cholesterol. The research shows that 42% of workers put on weight when they started their current job with nearly a quarter putting on over a stone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,053 • Total comments across all topics: 281,043,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC