5 of the best... Dublin films

5 of the best... Dublin films

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Radio Times

It might not be as well known as Hollywood, New York and London when it comes to movie-making, but Dublin has long been a favourite with filmmakers. This week Dublin-based Staycity Serviced Apartments picked out their favourite movies set or filmed around the city and a couple of them might surprise you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,774 • Total comments across all topics: 281,260,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC