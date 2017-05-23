3 Things: Free ballet, an Irish play,...

3 Things: Free ballet, an Irish play, Glass Quest 2017

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Head to Mizner Park on Sunday for a free ballet performance featuring Boca Ballet Theatre in a production of "Peter & the Wolf and Other Ballets." Contributed It's almost the weekend time for the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County to share with you the best of what our community has to offer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,213 • Total comments across all topics: 281,243,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC