1916 plaque is hung inside Washington Monument
A plaque commemorating the 1916 Rising has been hung inside the Washington Monument on the National Mall in America's capital. The bronze plaque features the wording of the 1916 Proclamation and is intended to mark the joint centenary of the Rising and foundation of the National Parks Service.
