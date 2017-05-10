10,000 complain about behaviour of tenants; complainants as likely to move as offenders

More than 10,000 complaints of antisocial behaviour were made to local authorities in the last two years, many relating to housing, according to new figures. Data collected by the Irish Examiner under Freedom of Information shows 10,572 complaints were lodged with the 31 different local authorities in 2015 and 2016, although one council had incomplete records for last year, meaning the final figure might be higher.

