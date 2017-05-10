10,000 complain about behaviour of te...

10,000 complain about behaviour of tenants; complainants as likely to move as offenders

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: BreakingNews.ie

More than 10,000 complaints of antisocial behaviour were made to local authorities in the last two years, many relating to housing, according to new figures. Data collected by the Irish Examiner under Freedom of Information shows 10,572 complaints were lodged with the 31 different local authorities in 2015 and 2016, although one council had incomplete records for last year, meaning the final figure might be higher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,486 • Total comments across all topics: 281,040,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC