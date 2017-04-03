Young woman who lost sister and cousi...

Young woman who lost sister and cousin in Berkeley balcony tragedy...

A young woman who lost her sister and cousin in the Berkeley Balcony collapse will be the San Francisco Rose at this year's Rose of Tralee Festival.

