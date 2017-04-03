White Rock Baha'is want to spread inclusiveness around the world
The White Rock Baha'is follow a faith that originated in 19th century Persia and the teachings of Baha'u'llah, who was said to have been the most recent messenger of God. Baha'is believe that there have been multiple messengers of God - such as Jesus Christ, Buddha and Muhammad, whose teachings are followed in other religions - and that Baha'u'llah is the most recent messenger.
