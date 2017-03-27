Watermark Theatre announces its directors for 2017 season

Watermark Theatre in North Rustico has announced that director Alan Kinsella will return to the theatre to direct "Mrs. Warren's Profession" after his successful staging of "Blithe Spirit" last year. The Guardian called "Blithe Spirit" the "best comedy on P.E.I." and the theatre added extra performances to accommodate the high demand that this rollicking comedy warranted.

