Walkers - enjoy Easter in scenic historic Laois and Kilkenny
Dry and settled weather over Easter are sure to make for perfect conditions for an amble across the Laois and Kilkenny countryside. The Mac Giolla Phdraig Way is a hiking trail named after the family connecting communities in southwest Laois and Kilkenny, as part of the Slieve Bloom Way.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|1 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|37
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb '17
|John
|1
