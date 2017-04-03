Virgin Media to open further retail stores across Ireland
It was announced today that Virgin Media will increase its high street footprint over the next twelve months by opening further retail stores across Ireland. The company which has already opened stores in Limerick, Cork and Dublin over the past two years, is now adding Stephens Green Shopping Centre Dublin, Eyre Square Shopping Centre Galway and Georges Street Waterford, bringing the total number of own-branded stores to six.
