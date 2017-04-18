UK-Ireland to host joint Messines cer...

UK-Ireland to host joint Messines ceremony

Read more: BBC News

The UK and Ireland will hold a shared commemoration ceremony to mark a major World War One battle in which nationalist and unionist soldiers fought together side-by-side. The Battle of Messines Ridge in Belgium was the first occasion that soldiers from the 36th Ulster Division and 16th Irish Division were in battle together.

Chicago, IL

