U.K. Now Casting: Nonunion Play 'Frea...

U.K. Now Casting: Nonunion Play 'Freak' + More Paid Jobs

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Back Stage

Hey, U.K. talent! End your week with some exciting acting opportunities, including a nonunion play casting supporting roles, a dramatic short film shooting in Gloucester, and more paying gigs. Check them all out below! "FREAK" Talent is needed for two supporting roles in "Freak," a nonunion play billed as a "visceral, and confrontational work that interrogates contemporary sexual politics from an adroitly female perspective."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Fri Marriage Values 36
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Fri Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,153,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC