Tusla to oppose claim brought by man ...

Tusla to oppose claim brought by man seeking information about his...

The site of a mass grave for children who died in the Tuam mother and baby home, Galway. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire The Child and Family Agency will formally outline its opposition to a claim brought by Co Galway man seeking information about his sister who may have died in the Tuam Mother and Baby Home by the end of the month.

Chicago, IL

