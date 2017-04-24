Torrid history of abortion votes shows how issue divides society
Fianna FA il's then chief whip Bertie Ahern leaving the DA il at the time of the 1983 abortion referendum Photo: Photocall Ireland The last time we were asked to vote on the issue of abortion, it rained cats and dogs in the west, where more traditional voters are believed to reside. But the day held dry in the greater Dublin area, where there was a huge margin against the referendum, which had been endorsed by the Catholic bishops.
