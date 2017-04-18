Today in the press

NEW DATA SHOWS JUST 2,076 HOMES BUILT LAST YEAR - The number of new homes built in the State last year was just 2,076, a fraction of the Government's 15,000 estimate, according to new figures obtained under the Freedom of Information. Taken from the Building Control Management System, which is widely acknowledged as the most reliable construction database, the figures cast further doubt on the Government's estimate of homebuilding rates in the economy, says the Irish Times.

