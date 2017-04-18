Three Irish firms win European Space Agency deals
The announcement was made as the Minister of State for Training, Skills and Innovation, John Halligan, visited the European Space Research and Technology Centre in the Netherlands as part of an Enterprise Ireland trade visit. Among the winning contractors is Dublin and Clonmel based Enbio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|5 hr
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|15 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC