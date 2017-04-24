Threatened reduction of services at Daisy Hill Hospital jeopardises...
Louth Sinn FA©in TD Gerry Adams has said that any reduction in services at Newry's Daisy Hill Hospital will have a detrimental impact on his constituents and on healthcare provision in Louth. "The Southern Health and Social Care Trust have stated that the temporary overnight closure of the Emergency Department at Daisy Hill Hospital is being considered due to staffing issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sinn Fein Newsroom.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC