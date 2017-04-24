This Marijuana Drag Queen Fights for Inclusivity in the Cannabis Industry

Laganja Estranja, aka Jay Jackson, wants to move away from drag and into a career combining cannabis and the arts. Laganja Estranja may be best known for appearing on the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race - and for slaying Britney Spears' covers at Hamburger Mary's on the regular - but Estranja has decided to make a change.

